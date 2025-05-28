ZedxionZEDXION
Live Zedxion price updates and the latest Zedxion news.
The live Zedxion price today is $0.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $786.32K. The table above accurately updates our ZEDXION price in real time. The price of ZEDXION is down -0.23% since last hour, down -0.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.95B. ZEDXION has a circulating supply of 122.32M coins and a max supply of 4.76B ZEDXION.
Zedxion Stats
What is the market cap of Zedxion?
The current market cap of Zedxion is $50.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zedxion?
Currently, 1.92M of ZEDXION were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $786.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.59%.
What is the current price of Zedxion?
The price of 1 Zedxion currently costs $0.41.
How many Zedxion are there?
The current circulating supply of Zedxion is 122.32M. This is the total amount of ZEDXION that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zedxion?
Zedxion (ZEDXION) currently ranks 736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
