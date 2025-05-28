zelix

ZELIXZELIX

Live ZELIX price updates and the latest ZELIX news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00106

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live ZELIX price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.03M. The table above accurately updates our ZELIX price in real time. The price of ZELIX is up 41.64% since last hour, up 90.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.63M. ZELIX has a circulating supply of 5.64B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ZELIX.

ZELIX Stats

What is the market cap of ZELIX?

The current market cap of ZELIX is $6.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZELIX?

Currently, 2.85B of ZELIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 90.99%.

What is the current price of ZELIX?

The price of 1 ZELIX currently costs $0.001.

How many ZELIX are there?

The current circulating supply of ZELIX is 5.64B. This is the total amount of ZELIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZELIX?

ZELIX (ZELIX) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.24M

90.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 3.03M

Circulating Supply

5,600,000,000

latest ZELIX news