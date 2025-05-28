zent

The live Zentry price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.82M. The table above accurately updates our ZENT price in real time. The price of ZENT is up 0.17% since last hour, up 1.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $95.15M. ZENT has a circulating supply of 6.91B coins and a max supply of 9.71B ZENT.

Zentry Stats

What is the market cap of Zentry?

The current market cap of Zentry is $67.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zentry?

Currently, 900.12M of ZENT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.82M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.35%.

What is the current price of Zentry?

The price of 1 Zentry currently costs $0.01.

How many Zentry are there?

The current circulating supply of Zentry is 6.91B. This is the total amount of ZENT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zentry?

Zentry (ZENT) currently ranks 629 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 67.71M

1.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#629

24H Volume

$ 8.82M

Circulating Supply

6,900,000,000

