$1.64

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.42

24h high

$1.68

VS
USD
BTC

The live Zephyr Protocol price today is $1.64 with a 24-hour trading volume of $465.90K. The table above accurately updates our ZEPH price in real time. The price of ZEPH is up 0.81% since last hour, up 6.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.48M. ZEPH has a circulating supply of 6.39M coins and a max supply of 6.39M ZEPH.

Zephyr Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Zephyr Protocol?

The current market cap of Zephyr Protocol is $10.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zephyr Protocol?

Currently, 284.09K of ZEPH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $465.90K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.91%.

What is the current price of Zephyr Protocol?

The price of 1 Zephyr Protocol currently costs $1.64.

How many Zephyr Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Zephyr Protocol is 6.39M. This is the total amount of ZEPH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zephyr Protocol?

Zephyr Protocol (ZEPH) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.72M

6.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 465.90K

Circulating Supply

6,400,000

