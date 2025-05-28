zeta

The live ZetaChain price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.28M. The table above accurately updates our ZETA price in real time. The price of ZETA is up 0.30% since last hour, down -0.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $531.74M. ZETA has a circulating supply of 828.92M coins and a max supply of 2.10B ZETA.

ZetaChain Stats

What is the market cap of ZetaChain?

The current market cap of ZetaChain is $209.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZetaChain?

Currently, 60.34M of ZETA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.13%.

What is the current price of ZetaChain?

The price of 1 ZetaChain currently costs $0.25.

How many ZetaChain are there?

The current circulating supply of ZetaChain is 828.92M. This is the total amount of ZETA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZetaChain?

ZetaChain (ZETA) currently ranks 308 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 209.85M

-0.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#308

24H Volume

$ 15.28M

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

