The live Zeta price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.55M. The table above accurately updates our ZEX price in real time. The price of ZEX is up 2.27% since last hour, up 36.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.83M. ZEX has a circulating supply of 187.77M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ZEX.

Zeta Stats

What is the market cap of Zeta?

The current market cap of Zeta is $7.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zeta?

Currently, 37.17M of ZEX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.55M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 36.76%.

What is the current price of Zeta?

The price of 1 Zeta currently costs $0.04.

How many Zeta are there?

The current circulating supply of Zeta is 187.77M. This is the total amount of ZEX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zeta?

Zeta (ZEX) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.87M

36.76 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 1.55M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

