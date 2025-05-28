zgd

The live ZambesiGold price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $131.84K. The table above accurately updates our ZGD price in real time. The price of ZGD is up 26.67% since last hour, up 58.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.13M. ZGD has a circulating supply of 41.90M coins and a max supply of 177.00M ZGD.

ZambesiGold Stats

What is the market cap of ZambesiGold?

The current market cap of ZambesiGold is $6.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZambesiGold?

Currently, 801.17K of ZGD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $131.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 58.26%.

What is the current price of ZambesiGold?

The price of 1 ZambesiGold currently costs $0.16.

How many ZambesiGold are there?

The current circulating supply of ZambesiGold is 41.90M. This is the total amount of ZGD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZambesiGold?

ZambesiGold (ZGD) currently ranks 1697 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.90M

58.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#1697

24H Volume

$ 131.84K

Circulating Supply

42,000,000

