zig

ZIGChainZIG

Live ZIGChain price updates and the latest ZIGChain news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.11

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.11

VS
USD
BTC

The live ZIGChain price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.49M. The table above accurately updates our ZIG price in real time. The price of ZIG is up 0.26% since last hour, down -2.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $215.15M. ZIG has a circulating supply of 1.41B coins and a max supply of 1.95B ZIG.

ZIGChain Stats

What is the market cap of ZIGChain?

The current market cap of ZIGChain is $154.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZIGChain?

Currently, 22.61M of ZIG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.49M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.52%.

What is the current price of ZIGChain?

The price of 1 ZIGChain currently costs $0.11.

How many ZIGChain are there?

The current circulating supply of ZIGChain is 1.41B. This is the total amount of ZIG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZIGChain?

ZIGChain (ZIG) currently ranks 370 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 154.97M

-2.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#370

24H Volume

$ 2.49M

Circulating Supply

1,400,000,000

latest ZIGChain news