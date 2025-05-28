ZilliqaZIL
The live Zilliqa price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.51M. The table above accurately updates our ZIL price in real time. The price of ZIL is down -0.04% since last hour, up 0.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $256.89M. ZIL has a circulating supply of 19.56B coins and a max supply of 20.24B ZIL.
What is Zilliqa?
Zilliqa Stats
What is the market cap of Zilliqa?
The current market cap of Zilliqa is $248.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zilliqa?
Currently, 1.30B of ZIL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.53%.
What is the current price of Zilliqa?
The price of 1 Zilliqa currently costs $0.01.
How many Zilliqa are there?
The current circulating supply of Zilliqa is 19.56B. This is the total amount of ZIL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zilliqa?
Zilliqa (ZIL) currently ranks 271 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
