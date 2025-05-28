zk

ZKsyncZK

Live ZKsync price updates and the latest ZKsync news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0615

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live ZKsync price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35.83M. The table above accurately updates our ZK price in real time. The price of ZK is down -0.41% since last hour, down -0.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.29B. ZK has a circulating supply of 3.68B coins and a max supply of 21.00B ZK.

ZKsync Stats

What is the market cap of ZKsync?

The current market cap of ZKsync is $225.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZKsync?

Currently, 582.67M of ZK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $35.83M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.12%.

What is the current price of ZKsync?

The price of 1 ZKsync currently costs $0.06.

How many ZKsync are there?

The current circulating supply of ZKsync is 3.68B. This is the total amount of ZK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZKsync?

ZKsync (ZK) currently ranks 291 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 225.97M

-0.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#291

24H Volume

$ 35.83M

Circulating Supply

3,700,000,000

latest ZKsync news