$2.03

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.02

24h high

$2.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Polyhedra Network price today is $2.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.68M. The table above accurately updates our ZKJ price in real time. The price of ZKJ is up 0.20% since last hour, down -0.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.03B. ZKJ has a circulating supply of 308.39M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ZKJ.

Polyhedra Network Stats

What is the market cap of Polyhedra Network?

The current market cap of Polyhedra Network is $625.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Polyhedra Network?

Currently, 8.71M of ZKJ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.28%.

What is the current price of Polyhedra Network?

The price of 1 Polyhedra Network currently costs $2.03.

How many Polyhedra Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Polyhedra Network is 308.39M. This is the total amount of ZKJ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Polyhedra Network?

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) currently ranks 144 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 625.29M

-0.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#144

24H Volume

$ 17.68M

Circulating Supply

310,000,000

