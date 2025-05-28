zkl

The live zkLink price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.98M. The table above accurately updates our ZKL price in real time. The price of ZKL is down -0.49% since last hour, down -14.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.76M. ZKL has a circulating supply of 281.44M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ZKL.

zkLink Stats

What is the market cap of zkLink?

The current market cap of zkLink is $8.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of zkLink?

Currently, 242.70M of ZKL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.77%.

What is the current price of zkLink?

The price of 1 zkLink currently costs $0.03.

How many zkLink are there?

The current circulating supply of zkLink is 281.44M. This is the total amount of ZKL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of zkLink?

zkLink (ZKL) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.08M

-14.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#1703

24H Volume

$ 6.98M

Circulating Supply

280,000,000

