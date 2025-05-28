zkp

The live Panther Protocol price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $183.40K. The table above accurately updates our ZKP price in real time. The price of ZKP is up 1.40% since last hour, down -3.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.10M. ZKP has a circulating supply of 335.77M coins and a max supply of 335.77M ZKP.

Panther Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Panther Protocol?

The current market cap of Panther Protocol is $5.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Panther Protocol?

Currently, 12.07M of ZKP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $183.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.02%.

What is the current price of Panther Protocol?

The price of 1 Panther Protocol currently costs $0.02.

How many Panther Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Panther Protocol is 335.77M. This is the total amount of ZKP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Panther Protocol?

Panther Protocol (ZKP) currently ranks 1711 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.66M

-3.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1711

24H Volume

$ 183.40K

Circulating Supply

340,000,000

