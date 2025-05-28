zmt

The live Zipmex price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.82K. The table above accurately updates our ZMT price in real time. The price of ZMT is up 2.19% since last hour, down -32.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.84M. ZMT has a circulating supply of 88.57M coins and a max supply of 199.53M ZMT.

Zipmex Stats

What is the market cap of Zipmex?

The current market cap of Zipmex is $3.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zipmex?

Currently, 1.85M of ZMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -32.30%.

What is the current price of Zipmex?

The price of 1 Zipmex currently costs $0.04.

How many Zipmex are there?

The current circulating supply of Zipmex is 88.57M. This is the total amount of ZMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zipmex?

Zipmex (ZMT) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.48M

-32.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 72.82K

Circulating Supply

89,000,000

