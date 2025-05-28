znd

$0.0903

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.09

The live ZND Token price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.28M. The table above accurately updates our ZND price in real time. The price of ZND is up 0.03% since last hour, up 0.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $62.72M. ZND has a circulating supply of 116.95M coins and a max supply of 694.28M ZND.

ZND Token Stats

What is the market cap of ZND Token?

The current market cap of ZND Token is $10.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZND Token?

Currently, 47.40M of ZND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.87%.

What is the current price of ZND Token?

The price of 1 ZND Token currently costs $0.09.

How many ZND Token are there?

The current circulating supply of ZND Token is 116.95M. This is the total amount of ZND that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZND Token?

ZND Token (ZND) currently ranks 1574 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.56M

0.87 %

Market Cap Rank

#1574

24H Volume

$ 4.28M

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

