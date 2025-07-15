zon

Zon TokenZON

Live Zon Token price updates and the latest Zon Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0486

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Zon Token price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $78.72K. The table above accurately updates our ZON price in real time. The price of ZON is down -2.91% since last hour, down -1.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.64M. ZON has a circulating supply of 203.27M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ZON.

Zon Token Stats

What is the market cap of Zon Token?

The current market cap of Zon Token is $9.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zon Token?

Currently, 1.62M of ZON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $78.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.62%.

What is the current price of Zon Token?

The price of 1 Zon Token currently costs $0.05.

How many Zon Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Zon Token is 203.27M. This is the total amount of ZON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zon Token?

Zon Token (ZON) currently ranks 1720 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.89M

-1.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1720

24H Volume

$ 78.72K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

latest Zon Token news