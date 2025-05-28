zora

Live Zoracles price updates and the latest Zoracles news.

price

$50.78

$0

(0%)

24h low

$37.30

24h high

$37.30

The live Zoracles price today is $50.78 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.73. The table above accurately updates our ZORA price in real time. The price of ZORA is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $507.84K. ZORA has a circulating supply of 5.46K coins and a max supply of 10.00K ZORA.

Zoracles Stats

What is the market cap of Zoracles?

The current market cap of Zoracles is $277.43K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zoracles?

Currently, 0.37 of ZORA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.73 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Zoracles?

The price of 1 Zoracles currently costs $50.78.

How many Zoracles are there?

The current circulating supply of Zoracles is 5.46K. This is the total amount of ZORA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zoracles?

Zoracles (ZORA) currently ranks 649 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 277.43K

%

Market Cap Rank

#649

24H Volume

$ 18.73

Circulating Supply

5,500

