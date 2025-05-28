zpay

The live ZoidPay price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $703.44K. The table above accurately updates our ZPAY price in real time. The price of ZPAY is down -9.61% since last hour, down -40.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.01M. ZPAY has a circulating supply of 392.00M coins and a max supply of 700.00M ZPAY.

ZoidPay Stats

What is the market cap of ZoidPay?

The current market cap of ZoidPay is $4.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZoidPay?

Currently, 70.25M of ZPAY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $703.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -40.01%.

What is the current price of ZoidPay?

The price of 1 ZoidPay currently costs $0.01.

How many ZoidPay are there?

The current circulating supply of ZoidPay is 392.00M. This is the total amount of ZPAY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZoidPay?

ZoidPay (ZPAY) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.27M

-40.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 703.44K

Circulating Supply

390,000,000

