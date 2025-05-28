zrc

$0.0428

The live Zircuit price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.73M. The table above accurately updates our ZRC price in real time. The price of ZRC is down -0.28% since last hour, up 1.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $428.36M. ZRC has a circulating supply of 2.19B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ZRC.

Zircuit Stats

What is the market cap of Zircuit?

The current market cap of Zircuit is $94.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zircuit?

Currently, 390.56M of ZRC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.06%.

What is the current price of Zircuit?

The price of 1 Zircuit currently costs $0.04.

How many Zircuit are there?

The current circulating supply of Zircuit is 2.19B. This is the total amount of ZRC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zircuit?

Zircuit (ZRC) currently ranks 517 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 94.02M

1.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#517

24H Volume

$ 16.73M

Circulating Supply

2,200,000,000

