zro

LayerZeroZRO

Live LayerZero price updates and the latest LayerZero news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2.71

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.61

24h high

$2.79

VS
USD
BTC

The live LayerZero price today is $2.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.08M. The table above accurately updates our ZRO price in real time. The price of ZRO is down -0.14% since last hour, up 1.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.71B. ZRO has a circulating supply of 111.15M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ZRO.

LayerZero Stats

What is the market cap of LayerZero?

The current market cap of LayerZero is $301.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LayerZero?

Currently, 11.47M of ZRO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $31.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.89%.

What is the current price of LayerZero?

The price of 1 LayerZero currently costs $2.71.

How many LayerZero are there?

The current circulating supply of LayerZero is 111.15M. This is the total amount of ZRO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LayerZero?

LayerZero (ZRO) currently ranks 244 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 301.74M

1.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#244

24H Volume

$ 31.08M

Circulating Supply

110,000,000

latest LayerZero news