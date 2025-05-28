zusdc

LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos)ZUSDC

Live LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) price updates and the latest LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.997

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.54M. The table above accurately updates our ZUSDC price in real time. The price of ZUSDC is down -0.26% since last hour, down -0.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.06M. ZUSDC has a circulating supply of 25.14M coins and a max supply of 25.14M ZUSDC.

LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) Stats

What is the market cap of LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos)?

The current market cap of LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) is $25.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos)?

Currently, 4.55M of ZUSDC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.54M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.35%.

What is the current price of LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos)?

The price of 1 LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) currently costs $1.00.

How many LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) are there?

The current circulating supply of LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) is 25.14M. This is the total amount of ZUSDC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos)?

LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) (ZUSDC) currently ranks 1086 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.07M

-0.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1086

24H Volume

$ 4.54M

Circulating Supply

25,000,000

latest LayerZero Bridged USDC (Aptos) news