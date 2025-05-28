zyn

ZynCoinZYN

Live ZynCoin price updates and the latest ZynCoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0108

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live ZynCoin price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $102.40K. The table above accurately updates our ZYN price in real time. The price of ZYN is down -4.73% since last hour, up 0.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.75M. ZYN has a circulating supply of 903.82M coins and a max supply of 903.82M ZYN.

ZynCoin Stats

What is the market cap of ZynCoin?

The current market cap of ZynCoin is $9.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZynCoin?

Currently, 9.49M of ZYN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $102.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.45%.

What is the current price of ZynCoin?

The price of 1 ZynCoin currently costs $0.01.

How many ZynCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of ZynCoin is 903.82M. This is the total amount of ZYN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZynCoin?

ZynCoin (ZYN) currently ranks 1621 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.76M

0.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1621

24H Volume

$ 102.40K

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

latest ZynCoin news