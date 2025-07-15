Zypto TokenZYPTO
Live Zypto Token price updates and the latest Zypto Token news.
price
$0.00975
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.01
The live Zypto Token price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $135.65K. The table above accurately updates our ZYPTO price in real time. The price of ZYPTO is up 1.89% since last hour, up 12.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.72M. ZYPTO has a circulating supply of 893.48M coins and a max supply of 893.48M ZYPTO.
Zypto Token Stats
What is the market cap of Zypto Token?
The current market cap of Zypto Token is $9.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zypto Token?
Currently, 13.91M of ZYPTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $135.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.42%.
What is the current price of Zypto Token?
The price of 1 Zypto Token currently costs $0.01.
How many Zypto Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Zypto Token is 893.48M. This is the total amount of ZYPTO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zypto Token?
Zypto Token (ZYPTO) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.43M
12.42 %
#1731
$ 135.65K
890,000,000
