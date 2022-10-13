crypto SMA

Finance

Ark Invest COO: Wealth Managers Should Be ‘Massive Target’ for Crypto Space

Firm remains “incredibly bullish” on space long-term as it seeks to build out crypto products for different investor channels

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Valkyrie Adds Crypto SMAs as Institutions Eye Digital Assets

Valkyrie Investments’ new crypto SMAs follow parallel offerings from TradFi players Franklin Templeton and Ark Invest

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest Jumps Into Crypto SMA Arena

Ark Invest is the latest fund manager to use the SMA wrapper as a way to offer crypto access to financial adviser clients

by Ben Strack /
Finance

New Digital Assets Firm Leavenworth Capital Unveils Actively Managed Crypto Offering

Executive from traditional investment firm creates asset manager focused on meeting unmet need for crypto SMAs.

by Ben Strack /

