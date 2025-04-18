El Salvador

There are a total of 36 articles associated with El Salvador.
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

The dropout who dared: How Strike is rewiring global money

The Lightning Network wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for people like Jack Mallers

by Pete Rizzo /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

How Bukele went from mayor to most powerful Bitcoin maxi on Earth

Years before Trump and strategic bitcoin reserves, there was El Salvador’s youngest president

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Bukele was right: El Salvador timed the bitcoin bottom almost perfectly

El Salvador started buying bitcoin every day less than a week after FTX collapsed in November 2022. That was the cycle bottom

by David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

El Salvador’s bitcoin bet is in the green: Bukele

Nayib Bukele shared the news in a post on X, slamming critics for their negative approach to the company’s bitcoin strategy

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Binance becomes regulated exchange in El Salvador

Binance is hoping its latest regulatory win will help offset recent challenges across multiple foreign markets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Tether Joins Volcano Energy Project in El Salvador

Tether is putting money into a big renewable energy park called “Volcano Energy” in Metapán, El Salvador

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Binance Promotes Exec to Regional Markets Head, Re-examines Remaining Staff

Nansen, a blockchain analysis firm, also laid off 30% of its workforce

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

El Salvador Makes Good on $800M Debt Despite ‘Bitcoin Bet’

Previous calls to reverse bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador have been met by derision from the country’s president

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Dollar-cost Averaging Bitcoin Would’ve Saved El Salvador $18M

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he’s buying one bitcoin every day from here on in

by Ornella Hernandez&David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

One Year In, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bonds Could Be Right Around the Corner

Pro-bitcoiners say the digital currency helped the Central American nation bring back its tourism industry

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

El Salvador Buying Back Debt Following Bitcoin Losses

President Nayib Bukele insists the country can pay its debt despite losing more than 50% on its bitcoin investments

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

El Salvador Snaps Up Another $1.5M in Bitcoin, but Sits Heavily in the Red

With its latest purchase and tumbling prices, El Salvador now holds 2,381 bitcoin worth $46.4 million

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Panama’s President Partially Vetoes Crypto Regulations

The President of Panama has partially vetoed the country’s crypto bill which now heads back to the National Assembly for a vote

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

El Salvador’s Reserves Tumble as Bitcoin Extends Losses

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has made it a habit to “buy the dip” in recent months, but bitcoin’s price continues to fall

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Argentina’s Biggest Private Bank Adds Crypto Trading

A new feature on Banco Galicia’s investment platform allows clients to buy bitcoin, ether, USDC and Ripple’s XRP

article-image

Policy

US House Bill Seeks To Study El Salvador’s ‘Careless Gamble’ on Bitcoin

US Reps. Norma Torres and Rick Crawford have introduced a companion bill in the House over El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Startup Exchange Sees Trillion Dollar Opportunity in Combining Digital and Traditional Assets

Blockworks exclusive: The new exchange is seeking regulatory approval in jurisdictions including El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

El Salvador Delays Volcano Bond Issue, Unveils State-owned Company Backing

The country’s so-called “volcano bonds,” named after the source of power for bitcoin mining operations, are delayed until as late as September, sources say

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

El Salvador’s ‘Volcano Bond’ Could Launch This Week

The IMF remains skeptical of the country’s audacious bitcoin policies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Historic Brazilian Bill Regulating Crypto Heads to Senate Vote

Following approval by the Senate plenary, the bill will need to pass Brazil’s lower house before President Bolsonaro vetos or approves

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

El Salvador’s President Calls US Senators ‘Boomers’ Over Bitcoin Bill

President Nayib Bukele regularly takes to Twitter to voice his opinions on bitcoin as well as political issues with the US

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

El Salvador Turns to US Bitcoin Wallet to Revamp Chivo

El Salvador, the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, has announced a partnership with AlphaPoint to improve its bitcoin wallet

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

IMF Asks El Salvador to Remove Bitcoin’s Legal-Tender Status

As El Salvador’s financial woes continue, the IMF recommends the country abandon its bitcoin plans

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Fraud, Funding Woes and a President Who Won’t Quit: El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment

El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment could become the blueprint for other nations looking to adopt crypto. Here is an update on how it’s going

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.