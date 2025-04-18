El Salvador
The Lightning Network wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for people like Jack Mallers
Years before Trump and strategic bitcoin reserves, there was El Salvador’s youngest president
El Salvador started buying bitcoin every day less than a week after FTX collapsed in November 2022. That was the cycle bottom
Nayib Bukele shared the news in a post on X, slamming critics for their negative approach to the company’s bitcoin strategy
Tether is putting money into a big renewable energy park called “Volcano Energy” in Metapán, El Salvador
Previous calls to reverse bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador have been met by derision from the country’s president
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he’s buying one bitcoin every day from here on in
Pro-bitcoiners say the digital currency helped the Central American nation bring back its tourism industry
President Nayib Bukele insists the country can pay its debt despite losing more than 50% on its bitcoin investments
With its latest purchase and tumbling prices, El Salvador now holds 2,381 bitcoin worth $46.4 million
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has made it a habit to “buy the dip” in recent months, but bitcoin’s price continues to fall
US Reps. Norma Torres and Rick Crawford have introduced a companion bill in the House over El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin
Blockworks exclusive: The new exchange is seeking regulatory approval in jurisdictions including El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates
The country’s so-called “volcano bonds,” named after the source of power for bitcoin mining operations, are delayed until as late as September, sources say
The IMF remains skeptical of the country’s audacious bitcoin policies
President Nayib Bukele regularly takes to Twitter to voice his opinions on bitcoin as well as political issues with the US
El Salvador, the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, has announced a partnership with AlphaPoint to improve its bitcoin wallet
As El Salvador’s financial woes continue, the IMF recommends the country abandon its bitcoin plans
El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment could become the blueprint for other nations looking to adopt crypto. Here is an update on how it’s going