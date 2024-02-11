filecoin

There are a total of 7 articles associated with filecoin.
Business

Funding wrap: GLIF raises $4.5M to address capital inefficiency in file storage

Plus, Tether funds a crypto payments app

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessWeb3

Australian cardiac institute ditches cloud storage in favor of Filecoin

Filecoin also works with UC Berkeley, Solana and OpenSea

by James Cirrone /
DeFiWeb3

Filecoin accelerator program explores frontier of ‘compute on data’

The program aims to attract teams building at the intersection of Web3 and AI using the Ethereum-compatible Filecoin Virtual Machine

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Blockchain is Being Used to Store Simulated Alien Messages from Mars

The processed message has been securely stored on Filecoin and is available to interested participants for analysis

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

From Ripple and XRP to Filecoin: The SEC is Simply Illogical

There’s no chance that the SEC is genuinely interested in helping any crypto company “come into compliance” — their real goal is just control

by John E. Deaton /
Markets

Australia Gets First Unlisted Crypto Fund Safeguarded by Gemini

According to the fund manager it is the first instance Australia has witnessed its first unlisted retail bitcoin, ether and filecoin funds.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: Capital and Funds Continue To Launch Into Crypto

A number of funding rounds this week focused on gaming and DeFi, hinting at continued growth and demand for the sectors in the months ahead

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

