SparkLend has been approved for a doubling of its debt ceiling to 2.5 billion DAI
Notional’s v3 focuses on leveraged vault strategies for advanced DeFi users to optimize yield
A lone trader is responsible for throwing an Aave pool akilter, while open interest soars
Blockworks exclusive: SynFutures launches alpha for Tinder-style NFT trading app, allowing up to 3x leverage by swiping left and right.
Latest features include a new lending pool and the introduction of immutable smart contracts
Company looks to build on 12,000% user growth in 2021 after $400 million funding round
The entire digital asset market took a sharp nosedive on Wednesday, as BTC and ETH shed 5% and 8% respectively. But there were a few notable exceptions in DeFi.
Leverage is a powerful tool. But irresponsible use does more harm than good to the market. Here’s how Tranchess’ Rebalancing Protocol helps change that with Bishops, Queens and Rooks.