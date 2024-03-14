leverage

DeFi

Maker moves to meet demand for DAI

SparkLend has been approved for a doubling of its debt ceiling to 2.5 billion DAI

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Notional Finance brings fixed-rate borrowing to Arbitrum

Notional’s v3 focuses on leveraged vault strategies for advanced DeFi users to optimize yield

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Crypto traders pile into leveraged positions following Ripple ruling

A lone trader is responsible for throwing an Aave pool akilter, while open interest soars

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Swipe Left To Short, Right To Long: Tinder for NFT Leverage Goes Live

Blockworks exclusive: SynFutures launches alpha for Tinder-style NFT trading app, allowing up to 3x leverage by swiping left and right.

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Gearbox Is Releasing Its V3 — Here’s What’s New

Latest features include a new lending pool and the introduction of immutable smart contracts

by Bessie Liu /
FinancePolicy

FTX.US President: Crypto Derivatives are 2022 Priority

Company looks to build on 12,000% user growth in 2021 after $400 million funding round

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin and Ether Lead Market Lower in Washout of Leverage

The entire digital asset market took a sharp nosedive on Wednesday, as BTC and ETH shed 5% and 8% respectively. But there were a few notable exceptions in DeFi.

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Rebalancing Leverage: from ‘Rekt’ to Reallocation

Leverage is a powerful tool. But irresponsible use does more harm than good to the market. Here’s how Tranchess’ Rebalancing Protocol helps change that with Bishops, Queens and Rooks.

by Sam Reynolds /

