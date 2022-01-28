Quentin Tarantino

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Quentin Tarantino.
article-image

Markets

Celebrities Are Getting Sued Over Their Affiliation With Crypto Projects. Here’s Why

“Celebrities are an easy target for [lawsuits] as typically they have deeper pockets than the company or company insiders,” former CFTC enforcement attorney Braden Perry told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Secret Network Announces $400M Ecosystem Funding, Reveals Big-Name Investors

The privacy-focused blockchain will launch a $175 million accelerator pool and $225 million ecosystem fund

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Quentin Tarantino Pushes Forward with ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFT Plans Despite Lawsuit from Miramax

“[He] has the right to sell NFTs of his handwritten script for Pulp Fiction and this ham-fisted attempt to prevent him from doing so will fail,” Tarantino’s attorney told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

Why the Studio that Produced ‘Pulp Fiction’ is Suing Quentin Tarantino Over NFTs Based on His Screenplay

Miramax’s attorneys allege that Tarantino and his team committed copyright infringement, trademark infringement, breach of contract and unfair competition, according to the suit.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

Director Quentin Tarantino to Release Line of ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

The non-fungible token collection, which will run on Secret Network’s blockchain, will consist of never-before-seen scripts and director commentary from Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction”.

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.