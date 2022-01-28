Quentin Tarantino
“Celebrities are an easy target for [lawsuits] as typically they have deeper pockets than the company or company insiders,” former CFTC enforcement attorney Braden Perry told Blockworks
“[He] has the right to sell NFTs of his handwritten script for Pulp Fiction and this ham-fisted attempt to prevent him from doing so will fail,” Tarantino’s attorney told Blockworks
Miramax’s attorneys allege that Tarantino and his team committed copyright infringement, trademark infringement, breach of contract and unfair competition, according to the suit.
The non-fungible token collection, which will run on Secret Network’s blockchain, will consist of never-before-seen scripts and director commentary from Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction”.