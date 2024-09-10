Adrian Brink
Adrian Brink is the co-founder of Namada and Anoma, where he focuses on building privacy-preserving systems that are resilient to global crises. Previously, he was a core developer at Tendermint (Cosmos) and worked at the Web3 Foundation. He also co-founded Cryptium Labs, which was later sold to Chorus One, and Metastate, where he contributed to major upgrades to the Tezos protocol.
The challenge of securing our digital world lies in developing conflict-resistant digital infrastructure
by Adrian Brink /