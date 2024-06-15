Alex Hoffman

Alex Hoffman is Head of Ecosystem at Superposition Finance. Superposition is revolutionizing DeFi by addressing its core challenges through robust risk management powered by Concordia’s best-in-class risk engine, omnichain functionality, and transparency.

Opinion

DeFi is the future (and a hack can’t convince me otherwise)

Despite the hardships and the seedier side of crypto that my first project was subjected to, I’m choosing to stay in this industry and try to make an impact

