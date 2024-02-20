Andrey Sergeenkov

Andrey Sergeenkov writes educational articles as a freelancer. His works have been published in Coindesk, Cointelegraph, Entrepreneur and CoinMarketCap. He believes that transforming society towards lifelong learning, combined with decentralization in government and business, will lead to exponential social development.

Opinion

Crypto has an influencer problem

The only way to weaken this deceitful system is to starve it — users must simply tune out influencers altogether

by Andrey Sergeenkov