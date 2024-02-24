Austin Alexander

Austin Alexander

Austin Alexander is co-founder of LayerTwo Labs, a company focused on advancing the Bitcoin ecosystem through innovative solutions and specializing in the development of Drivechain, a specific type of blockchain sidechain designed to foster creativity and scalability within Bitcoin.

recent news by Austin Alexander

article-image

Opinion

Bitcoin still has a scaling problem

The best way forward is to find a balance between technical sophistication and general usability

by Austin Alexander /