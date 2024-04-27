Bezalel Eithan Raviv
Bezalel Eithan Raviv, an ex-member of IDF Cyber Unit 8200, is a seasoned entrepreneur with deep expertise in technology and innovation. He now leads Lionsgate Network, a blockchain analysis firm specializing in professional money recovery services for digital asset investors in the +$2.5 trillion market. Prior to this role, Bezalel founded an investment banking firm supporting AI startups and developed Halleluiah, a pioneering web3 migration pattern for global music copyrights.
If we can’t help protect people’s finances in 2024, what does that mean for the future of our financial systems?
by Bezalel Eithan Raviv /