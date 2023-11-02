Christopher Perkins

Christopher Perkins

Christopher Perkins is President of CoinFund, a web3 focused Registered Investment Advisor. He is also a member of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee and its Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee.

recent news by Christopher Perkins

article-image

Opinion

Phones and the internet aren’t blamed for terror finance. Crypto shouldn’t either.

Crypto needs the same nuance like any other technology used today by illicit actors

by Christopher Perkins /
article-image

Opinion

C is for crypto, but the CFTC didn't get the memo

The CFTC’s self-proclaimed campaign against DeFi puts the future of US innovation at risk

by Christopher Perkins /