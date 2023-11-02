Christopher Perkins
Christopher Perkins is President of CoinFund, a web3 focused Registered Investment Advisor. He is also a member of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee and its Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee.
Crypto needs the same nuance like any other technology used today by illicit actors
The CFTC’s self-proclaimed campaign against DeFi puts the future of US innovation at risk