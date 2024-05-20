Daniel Cawrey

Daniel Cawrey has been involved full-time in the crypto space since 2013, including as an editor at CoinDesk. He is author of 2020’s "Mastering Blockchain" and 2023’s "Understanding Crypto" books, both available on Amazon.

recent news by Daniel Cawrey

Opinion

Ethereum is too hard to use

Ethereum is becoming a multilayered lasagna-like system, pushing people to the margins with its complexity and fees

Opinion

Crypto is totally a Lego financial system — and that's a good thing

Terrible actors are indeed a problem. But those people didn’t stop the core tech of the crypto ecosystem to stop working

Opinion

Crypto is pretty bad internet cash

It’s hard to believe right now that crypto — even with all of its flexibility and massive capabilities — could ever be like cash on the internet

