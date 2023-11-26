Hind Kurhan

Hind Kurhan is a Co-Founder of Thesis Defense, a decentralized technology security auditing company whose mission is the facilitation of broad adoption of decentralized technology by improving security and audit consistency throughout the blockchain sphere.

Opinion

Blockchain needs standards

Without security audit standards, apps built on blockchain will continue to fall prey to hacks and exploits

by Hind Kurhan /