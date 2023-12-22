Ian Rogers is the Chief Experience Officer at Ledger, leading the consumer-facing business delivering the world’s #1 way to buy and secure cryptocurrency. Prior, Ian was the Chief Digital Officer at LVMH for five transformative years, working with a portfolio of nearly one hundred brands across luxury including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sephora, and Hennessy. Ian also sits on the boards of Dr Marten’s and Lyst. Ian spent twenty years bringing digital music to the mainstream, first with Winamp then Yahoo!, Beats, and Apple. Ian contributed to the 2015 launch of Apple Music including Beats 1, their digital streaming channel. Ian graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science (with honors, Phi Beta Kappa) from Indiana University in 1994. Ian built some of the earliest music-related Web sites in the early 90s and has been working with Beastie Boys since 1993.