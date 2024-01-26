Joseph Schiarizzi

Joseph Schiarizzi is the Founder of Open Dollar, a lending protocol built on Arbitrum and has been a blockchain developer for 7 years. Before Open Dollar, Joseph worked at ConsenSys and later led Developer Relations for Gitcoin. He has contributed to impactful DAOs including Meta Cartel and Raid Guild, and is also the chair of the environmental sustainability council for Falls Church, VA. $5B+ has gone through smart contracts Joseph has contributed to.

recent news by Joseph Schiarizzi

Opinion

Hey Web3, nobody like a copycat

We don’t have to live out Einstein’s insanity — let’s champion innovation and do something actually new in Web3

