Justin Banon
Justin Banon is a thought leader and advocate for Web3 technologies, as well as being co-founder of Boson Protocol — a decentralized commerce protocol enabling the tokenization and trade of physical assets without intermediaries.
Freedom inherently carries the risk of misuse by the minority — the choice is ours to make
by Justin Banon /