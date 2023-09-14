Kevin de Patoul

Kevin de Patoul

Kevin is the co-founder and CEO of Keyrock. Before founding Keyrock in 2017, Kevin worked at Roland Berger, where he spent a few years as a consultant and started investigating the expanding cryptocurrency market in 2014. With a background in Business Engineering and International Management, Kevin is an entrepreneur at heart passionate about using innovative technologies to build efficient markets and increase financial inclusiveness.

recent news by Kevin de Patoul

article-image

Opinion

Yes, crypto is ready for Wall Street

Some sectors are more ready than others — but we only have to focus on the sectors where initial interest is likely to go

by Kevin de Patoul /