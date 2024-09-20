Kilian Peter Krings
Kilian Peter Krings is the CEO of Stabble, a Solana-based liquidity and trading layer. He leads the protocol with extensive experience in both decentralized and traditional finance sectors. With a proven track record of advising over 15 crypto projects and co-creating an IDO launchpad, Kilian utilizes his expertise across the blockchain ecosystem to power Stabble’s growth and development. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mathematics from the University of Stuttgart and HTWK Leipzig, respectively.
Kilian Peter Krings is the CEO of Stabble, a Solana-based liquidity and trading layer. He leads the protocol with extensive experience in both decentralized and traditional finance sectors. With a proven track record of advising over 15 crypto projects and co-creating an IDO launchpad, Kilian utilizes his expertise across the blockchain ecosystem to power Stabble’s growth and development. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mathematics from the University of Stuttgart and HTWK Leipzig, respectively.
The more choices LPs have to manage their capital, the more likely they are to remain engaged with a given decentralized platform
by Kilian Peter Krings /