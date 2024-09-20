Kilian Peter Krings is the CEO of Stabble, a Solana-based liquidity and trading layer. He leads the protocol with extensive experience in both decentralized and traditional finance sectors. With a proven track record of advising over 15 crypto projects and co-creating an IDO launchpad, Kilian utilizes his expertise across the blockchain ecosystem to power Stabble’s growth and development. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mathematics from the University of Stuttgart and HTWK Leipzig, respectively.