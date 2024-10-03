Kristin Smith
Kristin Smith is the CEO of the Blockchain Association, a Washington DC-based trade group representing some 100 leading companies in the crypto and blockchain industry. She leads efforts to influence public policy and regulation to foster the growth of the US digital asset ecosystem. With nearly a decade of experience on Capitol Hill, Kristin served in senior positions in both the House and Senate, focusing on technology policy. She is also a prominent public advocate for crypto, engaging with policymakers, writing op-eds and speaking at major global events. Kristin holds an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business and serves on the board of the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web.
Both parties now embrace pro-crypto policies to win voters
It’s in the best interest of our elected officials to cultivate that interest in crypto and incorporate these voters into a long-term political strategy
After a hard year for crypto, the theme for 2024 is resilience — and the combo of future court cases, pro-crypto sentiment and legislation are all in our favor
Congress needs to consider two new crypto acts carefully — because if enacted, these bills would effectively destroy the American digital asset industry
The sooner crypto’s critics realize a bipartisan crypto consensus is emerging, the better