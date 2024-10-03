Kristin Smith is the CEO of the Blockchain Association, a Washington DC-based trade group representing some 100 leading companies in the crypto and blockchain industry. She leads efforts to influence public policy and regulation to foster the growth of the US digital asset ecosystem. With nearly a decade of experience on Capitol Hill, Kristin served in senior positions in both the House and Senate, focusing on technology policy. She is also a prominent public advocate for crypto, engaging with policymakers, writing op-eds and speaking at major global events. Kristin holds an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business and serves on the board of the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web​.