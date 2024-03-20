Laura Navaratnam

Laura Navaratnam

Laura is a digital assets policy expert, and serves as the UK Policy Lead for Crypto Council For Innovation (CCI). CCI is the premier global alliance for advancing innovation, which believes in leading with a global view, advocating for inclusive regulation, and developing evidence-based insights to support government and business leaders.

recent news by Laura Navaratnam

article-image

Opinion

No, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority isn’t now pro-crypto ETF

While markets have been quick to seize the FCA’s latest crypto announcement as an opportunity, there is reason to be more skeptical

by Laura Navaratnam /