Martin Derka
Martin Derka, Ph.D., is the Head of New Initiatives at Quantstamp, a web3 security company. He has years of experience in the development of smart contracts and platforms built on Ethereum, specializing in DeFi security and economic manipulations. At Quantstamp, Martin assists with both securing projects prior to deployment, and crisis management in the aftermath of an exploit.
Understanding the motivations behind a hacker’s actions — from curiosity to malice — is just as crucial as understanding how they executed the hack
by Martin Derka /