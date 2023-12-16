Martin Derka

Martin Derka, Ph.D., is the Head of New Initiatives at Quantstamp, a web3 security company. He has years of experience in the development of smart contracts and platforms built on Ethereum, specializing in DeFi security and economic manipulations. At Quantstamp, Martin assists with both securing projects prior to deployment, and crisis management in the aftermath of an exploit.

Opinion

If you want your funds back, get inside the hacker’s mind

Understanding the motivations behind a hacker’s actions — from curiosity to malice — is just as crucial as understanding how they executed the hack

