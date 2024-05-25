Matthew Niemerg is a co-founder of the Aleph Zero Foundation (Switzerland) and Cardinal Cryptography (Poland). With a Ph.D. in mathematics, Matthew's profound expertise has been crucial in developing Aleph Zero’s foundational technologies. Since entering the blockchain space in 2014, he has provided key insights into economic incentives, protocol security, technological advancements, and adapting business models to thrive within the new decentralized paradigm. Matthew also extends his guidance to over 40 diverse projects within the Aleph Zero ecosystem, spanning DeFi, AI, digital identity management, gaming, and data confidentiality. Additionally, he served as an expert on the EU Blockchain Observatory Forum for three years, further contributing to the discourse on blockchain innovation and regulation. Under Matthew’s co-leadership, Aleph Zero has emerged as a distinguished Layer 1 blockchain in Europe, renowned for its focus on scalability, security, and speed. The project has earned significant accolades, including Deloitte naming Cardinal Cryptography, Aleph Zero’s core development arm, a top "Company to Watch" in 2023.