Mike Mallazzo is a revenue leader, writer and red sauce aficionado. By night, he drinks Dorothy Parker gin and writes United States of Amazon, a newsletter covering the nexus of commerce, technology and democracy. His words have appeared in Bloomberg, Adweek, The Drum, AdExchanger, QZ, The Next Web, Entrepreneur, Chicago Tribune and many more. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, daughter and English bulldog and was once mistaken for Justin Bieber in a South Africa's largest karaoke bar.