Nathaniel Harmon is the co-founder of OceanBit, a leading ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) provider ushering in an era of clean baseload energy. Nate is the inventor of Demand Response OTEC, a chemical oceanographer and engineer who received his M.S. in Marine Geology, Geochemistry, and Marine Geology and a B.S. in Environmental Science from the University of Hawaii where he focused on autonomous oceanographic instrument development and microfluidic chemical engineering. Prior to co-founding OceanBit, Nate worked on proposals and research for the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative and founded the Bitcoin-software development and consulting firm Blockchain Solutions Hawaii.