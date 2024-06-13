Noah has more than 15 years of attest, legal, IT and regulatory compliance experience. Noah sets the strategy and oversees execution of strategy at The Network Firm. While Noah advises public blockchain and virtual currency clients on myriad industry-specific issues, his expertise lies in audit and attest reporting for exchanges, asset-backed token issuers, lenders and blockchain and cryptocurrency startups. Noah and partners created and launched the world’s first application of real-time attest technology in 2018 and is recognized as one of the leading experts in the development of Proof of Reserves. Noah is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA), and a former member of the California Bar Association and International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Noah has served in active roles for working groups with the AICPA and Chamber of Digital Commerce (CODC) since 2018 and hods a current seat on the Steering Committee for C4’s Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS). Noah holds a Bachelor of Business Administration & Economics from the University of Nevada Reno and a Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law.