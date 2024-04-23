Nse Barna is the Chief of Staff at the Aleo Network Foundation, where she oversees the company’s strategic planning and execution. She has a rich history of orchestrating major political campaigns across California. Committed to advancing diversity and inclusivity in tech, Nse leverages her Political Science and International Relations degree from The University of Texas at San Antonio. She champions the widespread use of blockchain and zero-knowledge technology in emerging markets, viewing technology as a powerful tool for empowerment and social change.