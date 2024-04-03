Payal Shah serves as CME Group’s Director of Equity and Cryptocurrency Research and Product Development. She is responsible for leading the development of new and innovative products across the crypto, equity and alternative investment markets. This includes a comprehensive suite of futures and options contracts on key benchmark indices such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100, as well as international access through regional indices. Since joining the company in 2016, Shah has been heavily involved in the crypto space and has helped with the creation of CME Group’s more than 50 cryptocurrency reference rates, including Bitcoin and Ether futures and options contracts, Micro contract suite and event-driven markets. She serves on the CME CF Cryptocurrency Oversight Committee. Before joining CME Group, Shah was an ETF Specialist at MSCI and held trading roles within the Equity Derivatives Group at Morgan Stanley.